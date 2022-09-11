Harding Loevner LP Acquires Shares of 103 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $355.96 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.61 and a 200 day moving average of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

