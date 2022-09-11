Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $13.99 Million Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 208,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

