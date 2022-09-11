Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

