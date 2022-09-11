PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of PTC worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 50.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.97 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,100 shares of company stock worth $31,961,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

