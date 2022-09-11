Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 88,907 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.16% of Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth $1,412,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 58,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIDD opened at $150.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

