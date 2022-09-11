Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 61,586 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL opened at $175.79 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

