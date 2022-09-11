Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,893 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

