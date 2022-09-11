Harding Loevner LP Sells 19,085 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harding Loevner LP cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 212.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,965,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

