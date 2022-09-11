Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Ooma Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.37 on Friday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.59 million, a P/E ratio of -412.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
