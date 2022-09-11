Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.37 on Friday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.59 million, a P/E ratio of -412.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

