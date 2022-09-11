Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.52 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.