Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 165,569 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,569 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.