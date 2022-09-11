Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 466.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.42.

SPOT opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

