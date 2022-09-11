Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.6 %

CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

