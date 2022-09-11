Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

