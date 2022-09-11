Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

