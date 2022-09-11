Harding Loevner LP Has $316.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

