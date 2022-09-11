Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.9 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

