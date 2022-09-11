Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62,908 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $147,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

