Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

