Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,361 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

