Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.