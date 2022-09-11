SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $66.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005135 BTC on exchanges.
SmartCredit Token Coin Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
