carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

carVertical (CV) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,031.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.
carVertical Profile
carVertical is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
carVertical Coin Trading
