Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Kroger by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after buying an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 1,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 264,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 83.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 237,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.