Secret Hits Market Cap of $196.96 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $196.96 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

