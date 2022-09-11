Juggernaut Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $265,965.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

