Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Down 30.1% This Week

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and approximately $306,675.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.57 or 1.00056945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036859 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.