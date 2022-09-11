PAID Network Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $17,024.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.57 or 1.00056945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036859 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

