Jigstack (STAK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,107.00

Jigstack (STAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Jigstack has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,107.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jigstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.57 or 1.00056945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036859 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack. Jigstack’s official website is jigstack.org.

Jigstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jigstack is an Ethereum-based DAO with a conglomerate structure. Its purpose is to govern a range of high-quality DeFi products. Additionally, the infrastructure encompasses a single revenue and governance feed, orchestrated via the native $STAK token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.