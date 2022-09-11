AMI Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 2.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 110.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

