Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the quarter. Viad accounts for about 1.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Viad worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after acquiring an additional 324,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 701,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $791.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

