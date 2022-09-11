JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 0.3% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.86.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

