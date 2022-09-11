140,000 Shares in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.33% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity

ALJ Regional Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder William Montgomery bought 44,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares in the company, valued at $627,925.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ALJ Regional news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 44,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 415,845 shares in the company, valued at $627,925.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 85,043 shares of company stock worth $132,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

ALJJ opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

About ALJ Regional

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.