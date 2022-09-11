140,000 Shares in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.33% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Activity
ALJ Regional Price Performance
ALJJ opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.80.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.
About ALJ Regional
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALJ Regional (ALJJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.