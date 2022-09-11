Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

