Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.