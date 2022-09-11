JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 19,942 Shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of CNFinance worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNFinance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 784,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,584,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNFinance Stock Performance

CNF stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 482.36, a current ratio of 531.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. CNFinance had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNFinance

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.