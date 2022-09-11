Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,105,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9,170.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

