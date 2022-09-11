JBF Capital Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 213.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AER stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

