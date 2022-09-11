JBF Capital Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $9,198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $993,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

