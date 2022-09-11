JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of The Container Store Group worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 374,442 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Container Store Group

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $210,936.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The Container Store Group stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $340.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

