Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $265.33

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.33 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 258.95 ($3.13). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.18), with a volume of 274,429 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £852.38 million and a P/E ratio of 547.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.97.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

