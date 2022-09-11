Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.86

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $17.76. Smiths Group shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 8,789 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Smiths Group Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
