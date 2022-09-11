Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $15.97 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 266,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 176.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $79.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

