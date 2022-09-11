Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $18.66 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

