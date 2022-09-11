Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.81.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

