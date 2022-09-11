Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,095.30

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,095.30 ($13.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($12.99). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,085.20 ($13.11), with a volume of 10,343 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,095.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £86.68 million and a PE ratio of 180.51.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Insider Transactions at Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,420 ($12,590.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

