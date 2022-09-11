Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at $178,033,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 362,728 shares of company stock valued at $62,046,124 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.