Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $1.02. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 94,639 shares.
SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
Synlogic Trading Up 6.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 796.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
