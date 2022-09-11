Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

