541,201 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 541,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Weyerhaeuser



Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

